Cultural activists remember Aly Zaker with admiration



Zaker was a freedom fighter during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. He was one of the trustees of Liberation War Museum in Dhaka. Abdun Noor Tushar, the CEO of Nagorik tv and a popular television show host, writer and social activist says,'I met him first in the Asiatic office room.







He was energetic, humorous and was cutting jokes. He had a habit of saying," I am Aly Zaker" so I replied, 'I am Abnun Noor Tushar'. He laughed out hearing this. He said, "no one ever said that to me before. Everyone says, yes we know you".





He used to adore me. Used to come up and talk to me whenever we met. There are many successful people around us but not all are good human beings. He was that. He was a good father, a good friend a good person. He will always be rememebed as one of the best persons in our society. For the goodness he has spread around our society."





Zakia Bari Mamo tells Asian age, "I have many memories with him. I met him at parties, events, even at his home. You know he always was a father figure for me. He even looked a lot like my father .We share the same hometown Brahmanbaria. he was so dear and important for all of us." She further says, "We must accept death. But we also must rememeber him. Through his work, through his goodness. May his sould rest in peace."





Animesh Aich says,"I had worked with him on a couple of projects. He had great personality, not only with his acting on tv or stage but as a person too he was amazing. People like him are very important for us. But sadly as time goes we keep losing great people like him."







Ashba Habib Bhabna tells Asian Age, "It's a very sad news for us and specifically for me because I had a deepndesire to work with him. It's my bad luck. But I feel lucky that I watched his performance on stage as Galileo. After the performance, Animesh,Aly Zaker, Asaduzzaman Noor uncle I chatted for an hour infront oh Bangladesh Mohila Samiti. That is my best memory."





