Installation of new Archbishop of Dhaka held



The Installation of New Archbishop of Dhaka Bejoy ND' Cruze, OMI, and Thanksgiving to Cardinal Patrick D' Rozario, CSC, the retired Archbishop of Dhaka, was held on Friday.The program started at 9:30 am with Holy Mass at the St Mary's Cathedral Church in the capital's Ramna maintaining hygiene rules, said a press release.







The Holy Mass was offered by new Archbishop Bejoy ND' Cruze, OMI. He was assisted by Cardinal Patrick D' Rozario, CSC and Archbishop George Kocherry, Apostolic Nuncio to Bangladesh and hundreds of priests and religious.The program was held with participation of a limited number of representatives of Christian community from different parts of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.





At the beginning of the program, the new Archbishop was welcomed through the gate of St. Mary's Cathedral Church with a possession. Then Archbishop George Kocherry led the installation by reading the Papal Bull. Cardinal Patrick D' Rozario, CSC accompanied them during the time of installation.





Addressing the program, new Archbishop Bejoy said, "We are called on to be the disciples of Jesus Christ. God delivered his speech through his disciples. We are not worthy to receive, but God wants us to be like him."There are many experienced priests, religious and parishioners in this parish who will be my strength on my way. Religious faith has a power, said the Archbishop, Chairman of Episcopal Commission of Inter-religious Dialogue.





"I got the opportunity to get in touch with the leaders of different religions. I was inspired by them. I could understand that religion creates unity. Because all human beings are the creation of one Creator," he added.Retired Archbishop Cardinal Patrick D' Rozario greeted his successor saying, "You are our director. As you are chosen by the Lord, we express our heartfelt congratulations to you. We are eager to hear your voice."





It could be mentioned that the Vatican accepted the retirement application of Cardinal Patrick D' Rozario, CSC, Archbishop of Dhaka Catholic Archdiocese on 30 September 2020 and nominated Bishop Bejoy N D' Cruze, OMI as the new Archbishop.Among others Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Secretary to the Prime Minister, and lawmakers Jewel Areng, and Advocate Gloria Jhorna Sarker were present on the occasion.





