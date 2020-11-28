People will reply to conspiracy: Mozammel



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday said anti-liberation forces are out to create an issue over Bangabandhu's sculpture when the country is on the way to become a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation. "The people will give befitting reply to all conspiracies centering Bangabandhu's sculpture," he told a cultural arranged function marking 44th anniversary of Wrishij Shilpi Gosthi at Shilpakala Academy in the city.Mozammel said the anti-liberation forces are hatching conspiracies against Bangabandhu and Bangladesh since the Great Liberation War, reports BSS.





The evil forces, he said, wanted to turn Bangladesh into a mini Pakistan after the assassinations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members.The minister said it should be looked into whether the evil act of opposition against Bangabandhu's sculpture is a part of sequential conspiracy of anti-liberation forces.





Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Quddus and, Film Directors' Association President Mushfiqur Rahman Guljar addressed the function, among others, with noted singer Fakir Alamgir in the chair.Media personality Nawajish Ali Khan, actress Salma Begum Sujata, actor and freedom fighter Raisul Islam Asad, singer Md Khurshid Alam and elocutionist Bhaswar Bandyopadhyay were given honor on the occasion.







