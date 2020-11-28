Published:  02:54 AM, 28 November 2020

All statues will be torn down: Babunagari

All statues will be torn down: Babunagari

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh would be run following the Medina Charter. There can be no statues in the country if it is governed based on the document.Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari said this on Friday while speaking at a program in Chattogram's Hathazari, reports UNB. "All statues will be toppled no matter who they represent. We will tear them down," Babunagari said. "

Many people are being arrested and tortured in Bangladesh for speaking the truth and spreading the message of Islam. But we will not stop telling the truth."However, the Hefazat-e-Islam chief also said, "Honorable prime minister, we respect you and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are not your enemies."




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »