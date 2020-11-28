All statues will be torn down: Babunagari



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh would be run following the Medina Charter. There can be no statues in the country if it is governed based on the document.Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari said this on Friday while speaking at a program in Chattogram's Hathazari, reports UNB. "All statues will be toppled no matter who they represent. We will tear them down," Babunagari said. "





Many people are being arrested and tortured in Bangladesh for speaking the truth and spreading the message of Islam. But we will not stop telling the truth."However, the Hefazat-e-Islam chief also said, "Honorable prime minister, we respect you and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We are not your enemies."







