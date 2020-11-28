Adieu, Aly Zaker

Aly Zaker (November 6, 1944- November 27, 2020). -AA file photo



Ekushey award-winning eminent actor Aly Zaker was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in Dhaka after Asr prayers on Friday.Earlier, his body was taken on the premises of Liberation War Museum at Agargaon at 11am. The body was not taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for fans and well-wishers to pay homage as he contracted the coronavirus, said Ghulam Quddus, president of the Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.





A guard of honor was given to freedom fighter Aly Zaker on the occasion recalling his contributions to the Liberation War.Tributes poured in for Aly Zaker. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Aly Zaker. They prayed for the salvation of departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Aly Zaker, a towering figure in theatre, television and film arena, passed away around 6:40am on Friday while he was undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in the capital. He was 76. He is survived by wife Sara Zaker, son Iresh Zaker, daughter Sriya Sharbojoya and a host of relatives and admirers.Aly Zaker had been suffering from cancer and various old-age complications. He was also found COVID-19 positive after his sample test on November 16. Earlier on November 17, he was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital due to cardiac problem.





Aly Zaker was born on November 6, 1944 in Chattogram to Muhammad Taher and Rezia Taher. His ancestral roots were at Ratanpur village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria. He was a life member of Brahmanbaria Zilla Samity, Dhaka.He was the third among four siblings, and spent his early childhood in Kushtia and Madaripur. His father was a high-ranking government official.





Aly Zaker studied at St Gregory's High School and Notre Dame College before being admitted to the Department of Social Welfare of Dhaka University. He got involved in drama and student politics during his university time.Aly Zaker was the president of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and directed and acted in several plays for Nagorik. He adapted plays by Moliere, Brecht, Zuckmayer, Chekov, Albee and Shakespeare.





He was a part of over 2,000 plays including lead roles in Shakespeare's Macbeth and Tempest and Dewan Gazir Kissa. He was also a part of Man Matti, Syed Shamsul Haque's Nurul Diner Shara Jibon, Khatta Tamasha, Bidogdho Romonikul (based on Molière's Les Femmes Savantes), Nishiddho Pollite (based on Edward Albee's Everything in the Garden). He also played the leading role in a Bangla adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 1943 play The Life of Galileo.He acted in over 300 television plays and serials, including Ghorshowarer Shopno, Pathor Deyal, Baki Itihash, Oboshor, Tothapi, Aj Robibar and Bohubrihi.





Aly Zaker started his career in Karachi in 1966 with WS Crawfords Ltd, a UK-based advertising agency. He joined East Asiatic Advertising Ltd in 1968 and pioneered the concept of modern advertising and consumer research in the then East Pakistan. He was the group chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty, a communication group in Bangladesh, according to his website.Aly Zaker also received Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award, Bangabandhu Award, Munier Chowdhury Award and Naren Biswas Award, among other accolades.







