Man held with gold bars in Chattogram





Gold bars worth Tk 1.43 crore were seized by police in Chattogram.





The arrestee is Uttam Sen, 35, son of Manik Sen of Patia upazila.





Police arrested him along with 14 gold bars in front of New Rail Station in Chattogram city on Friday night.





Tipped off, police set up a check-post in the area, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.





Noticing suspicious movement of Uttam, police challenged him and recovered the gold bars.





A case was filed in this connection.