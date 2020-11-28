Mustafizur shines as Chattogram beat Khulna





Gazi Group Chattoram continued to win low-scoring affairs in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup as they beat Gemcon Khulna on Saturday riding on the wonderful bowling performance of Mustaziur Rahman.





Mohammad Mithun, the captain of Khulna, won the toss and opted to field first. They wrapped up Khulna for an ordinary total of 86 runs for all wickets in 17.5 overs. In reply, Chattogram pulled up an easy win by nine wickets in 13.4 overs.





In their first game of the event, Chattogram beat Beximco Dhaka by nine wickets as well.





On Saturday, Khulna started their innings with Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan. They parted ways after scoring only six runs. Anamul and Shakib had a messy understanding, Anamul paid a high price losing his wicket only for six.





And, Shakib, who is struggling with the bat, failed once again, posting only three runs. However, with these three runs, he completed amassing 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.





Coming to bat at three, Imrul Kayes scored 21 this time around after suffering ducks in the first two games. After Imrul’s short stay in the middle, the onus was on the captain Mahmudullah Riyad to come up with a rescue innings, but he, like the first two games, failed to do well. This time around, Mahmudullah fell prey to Nahidul Islam.





Jahurl Islam (14), Ariful Haque (15) and Shamim Hossain (11) also failed to carry on to post a challenging total.





Mustafizur, the left-arm seamer, picked up four wickets conceding only 5 runs while Nahidul Islam and Taijul Islam took two wickets each.





To chase a mediocre total, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar posted 73 runs in the first wicket stand. Soumya fell for 26 to Mahmudullah, but Liton left the field winning the game and scoring 53 not-out.





Chattogram ended up on 87 for 1 in 13.4 overs. They have now won both of their first two games in the event.

