Diner Sheshe





"My family moved from Ahmedabad to New Jersey when I was 8. But despite moving abroad we remained strongly connected to our roots and culture. My siblings and I grew up eating theplas for lunch and watching movies on Doordarshan. So naturally, someday, I wanted my children to imbibe our culture as well… but in their own way.







We were at my parent's house a week before my due date, when my brother barged in, frustrated, and asked, 'Why aren't there any Hindu plush toys available?' His wife was also expecting, so he'd gone from store to store looking for a gift for her. I assured him we'd find it online but surprisingly, there was nothing! There were all kinds of plush toys from unicorns to Yodas but no Ganesh or Krishna.







That got us thinking- maybe there were other parents like us; we saw a problem that we felt passionate about solving. But I was already stressed about being a new mom along with my 9-5 job, so I wasn't ready to dive into a new venture. But my brother kept revisiting the idea and he was so passionate about it that by our daughters' first birthday, he had a prototype created!





Motivated by his dedication, I eventually took the leap myself. My day would begin at 6 AM, I'd get ready, drop my daughter to school and walk to the train station to get to work. Whenever I found little pockets of time, be it while commuting, bathing my daughter or lunch break, I would work on our venture.







After quite a bit of to and fro, we were finally ready to test the prototype on my daughter and niece; they absolutely loved their Baby Ganesh's! What fascinated them the most was hearing 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' every time they squeezed the toy. That's when we launched Modi Toys. And the reviews since have been overwhelming!





Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments