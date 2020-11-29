Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul joins as member of BAEC



Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul, Chief Medical Officer and Director, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Khulna has been appointed as the Member Bio-Science (Current Charge) of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) by a Government Order issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday.







Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul hailed from a respectable family of village-Kanaidia, Thana -Tala of Satkhira District. He passed SSC from Kapilmuni Sahachari Vidyamandir High School, HSC from M M Govt. City College, Khulna, and MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College. He joined Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission on 1st March 1990 as a Medical Officer. Later on, he obtained a postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Medicine from the Institute of Nuclear Medicine, under the University of Dhaka.







He has received IAEA Fellowship training from Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK, and Singapore General Hospital, Singapore. He has also received Nuclear Medicine & Ultrasound related training from the USA, Germany, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Korea, etc. He obtained the "Young Scientist Award" of the Society of Nuclear Medicine, Bangladesh in 2005.





Prof Dr Ashoke Kumar Paul is a renowned Nuclear Medicine specialist and has published about 100 research papers in national and international journals.He is a well-reputed Supervisor of postgraduate thesis students of Khulna University. He is a Member of the Society of Nuclear Medicine Bangladesh (SNMB), Bangladesh Society of Ultrasonography (BSU), Bangladesh Thyroid Association (BTA), Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) etc.





Leave Your Comments