Marginal farmers becoming interested in cultivating cucumber



Marginal farmers of Joypurhat are benefiting by cultivating cucumber as a short term crop. Cucumber farmers are very happy to get good prices this time. The agriculture department hopes that the cultivation of this vegetable will increase in the district in future. It has been learned that the largest cucumber market in the northern region is located in Gopalpur area of Vadsa Union, a remote area of Joypurhat. From there the wholesalers buy cucumbers and supply them to different places in the country.







The cucumbers of Joypurhat are of high quality as they are cultivated with indigenous technology. And it is delicious to eat. So they are exported beyond the district boundaries - to the capital Dhaka, the port city of Chittagong and other districts of the country. This time cucumber is being sold at 30 to 35 taka per kg in the wholesale market. And in the retail market it is being sold at 35 to 45 taka per kg.





About 40 wholesalers from Gopalpur Bazar bought cucumbers and supplied them to different parts of the country. Among the wholesalers, Hamidur Rahman Chana, Jamil Hossain, Selim, Kawsar Ahmed and Farhad said the demand for cucumbers is high in different districts of the country. So every day 40-42 trucks of cucumbers are exported from here to different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chittagong. Jaker, a farmer from Karimnagar village, said the crop was harvested within 50 days of planting.







There is no need for care. Cucumber cultivation costs less than other crops but the profit is higher. Therefore, the cultivation of cucumber is increasing day by day in this area. Azadul Islam, a cucumber farmer from Faridpur village, said that this time he has earned Tk 30,000 by cultivating cucumber on 25 acres of land after deducting all expenses.





Deputy Director of the District Agricultural Extension Department S.M. Meftahul Bari said cucumber has been cultivated in 5 hectares of land in the district this time. Cucumbers are in high demand in different districts of the country due to their high quality and delicious taste. The interest in cucumber cultivation is increasing day by day among the local farmers as the time and production cost is less but the profit is more.









---Ataur Rahman, Joypurhat





