Sugar mill workers strike in front of MP's house

Workers, employees of Pabna Sugar Mill and Sugarcane Federation formed a human chain demanding continuation of sugar production at Pabna Sugar Mill on Saturday. -AA



A huge human chain and street rally was held at Ishwardi on Saturday on the call of Pabna Sugar Mill Workers-Employees and Sugarcane Federation under the slogan 'Save Farmers, Save Industries, Save Country, Hardworking People of Bengal Be One'.







Apart from sugar mill workers and sugarcane farmers, local people's representatives, freedom fighters, Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Swechchhasebak League and Juba League leaders and workers participated in the one-kilometer long human chain from the city's rail gate to the post office junction.





At the end of the human chain and street rally, the workers-employees and sugarcane farmers surrounded the house of the local Member of Parliament and went on strike for hours. During the hour-long stay, traffic was stopped on nearby roads. Later, when the leaders met the ailing freedom fighter Nuruzzaman Biswas MP, he expressed solidarity with the movement and demands of the sugar mill.







Speakers at a street rally chaired by Shahjahan Ali Badshah, central president of the Sugarcane Federation, said there was a conspiracy to shut down six sugar mills to embarrass the government. They have demanded that if the sugar mills have to be shut down on the pretext of losses, then all the 15 sugar mills in the country have to be shut down at once.





Speaking on the occasion were freedom fighter Golam Mostafa Channa Mandal, Sramik League central leader Mohammad Rashidullah, Municipal Awami League general secretary Isaac Ali Malitha, Upazila Parishad acting chairman Abdus Salam Khan, Jasder district leader Jahangir Hossain, vice chairman Atia Ferdous Kakli and Krishak League leader Fazlur.





Rahman Malitha, Akhshasi leader Ansar Ali Dilu, Pabna Sugar Mill Workers Employees Federation President Sajedul Islam Shahin, Sramik League Regional Branch President Jahangir Hossain, General Secretary Ibrahim Hossain, Ashrafuzzaman Ujjal, General Secretary of Sugar Mill Workers Federation and Zahidur Rahman Zahid, Labor Leader conducted the function.









---Swapan Kumar Kundu, Ishwardi





Leave Your Comments