Bangladesh should join RCEP

Photo Caption: Asean leaders pose for a group photo during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019, on the sidelines of the 35th Asean Summit. - Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP





Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations were launched in November 2012 between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and ASEAN's free trade agreement partners (Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Republic of Korea).







On November 15, 2020, 15 countries - members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five regional partners Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.- signed the RCEP. It is going to be the world's largest trading bloc, larger than the EU and the transpacific partnership agreement (TPP), minus the US, or the CPTPP or the US-MCA. RCEP countries' trade value in 2018 was about $2800 billion, 57 per cent of which was intra-RCEP trade. India was to be members of RCEP, but withdrew from it.







In recent years, the number of regional trading agreements (RTAs) of various types has been on the rise. Some 305 RTAs are already in force, and the WTO has been notified about another 496, which are being negotiated. These RTAs cover either goods or services or both. Indeed, 157 of these RTAs are economic integration agreements (EIAs), which go beyond trade in goods and services.The RCEP has specific provisions covering trade in goods, including rules of origin; customs procedures and trade facilitation; sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures; standards, technical regulations and conformity assessment procedures; and trade remedies.





It also covers trade in services including specific provisions on financial services; telecommunication services; and professional services, as well as the temporary movement of natural persons. In addition, it covered the investment; intellectual property; electronic commerce; competition; small and medium enterprises (SMEs); economic and technical cooperation; government procurement; and legal and institutional areas including dispute settlement.







Under RCEP, parts from any member nation would be treated equally, which might give companies in RCEP countries an incentive to look within the trade region for suppliers. RCEP is expected to eliminate a range of tariffs on imports within 20 years. It also includes provisions on intellectual property, telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce and professional services.





However, the RCEP does stand out among this large number of RTAs. As the name implies, it is an agreement that goes beyond trade and tariff liberalisation, into cooperation in areas of e-commerce, removal of technical barriers to trade and non-tariff barriers and setting of common standards and various measures to promote intra-regional trade and investment. The idea is to take advantage of comparative advantages through initiatives to promote and foster deeper economic integration.





Bangladesh will face competition from the RCEP participating countries, including its competitors in the apparel trade such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia, have been gearing up local industries involving textile, yarn and garment to reap the RCEP's benefits. While RCEP members will be able to do business with each other at zero tariffs, Bangladesh will face duties on its exports.





The signing of the RCEP is a concern for Bangladesh for several reasons. First, the RCEP includes a number of LDCs, two of which, Myanmar and Lao PDR, will be graduating in coming years, similar to Bangladesh. Cambodia is the other LDC in the RCEP. Timor-Leste, another graduating LDC in the region, is trying to gain ASEAN membership.







The RCEP membership will give these graduating LDCs access to a large market, on preferential market access terms, at a time when Bangladesh will no longer be eligible to enjoy preferential access under the LDC schemes of RCEP members such as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea and other preference providing members.





The RCEP is expected to create a conducive environment for investment and development value chains and production networks, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will have an added incentive to invest in the RCEP member countries with a view to taking advantage of the preferential market access offered under the regional arrangement. Bangladesh's efforts to attract FDI from these countries could be negatively impacted because of the RCEP.





Bangladesh never tried to join RCEP as the policy makers are still in confusion about 'feasibility' of FTA and 'loss of revenue'. Experts say the pact of the global economy's 30% will put Bangladesh against a new challenge. Bangladesh is now having facilities as an LDC country in China, Korea, Australia and other big markets. Vietnam will get more access to those markets as part of the trading bloc. The country will also get a big advantage in souring raw materials.





By joining RCEP, the LDCs in South-East Asia are strategizing to face the challenges of LDC graduation. Second and this should be a matter of grave concern for Bangladesh, since Vietnam, a major competitor of Bangladesh, particularly in apparels, will enjoy preferential market access in the lucrative and expanding RCEP market, as a member of the agreement. Vietnam has already signed bilateral FTA with the EU and is also a member of the CPTPP.





If under the new Biden administration, the US decides to join the CPTPP, Vietnam's preferential market access will be guaranteed in almost all major markets, at a time when Bangladesh will lose preferential access in these markets following its LDC graduation. Bangladesh's competitiveness scenario vis-a-vis Vietnam will undergo radical changes in view of these developments.





Bangladesh should give due consideration to the issue of deepening ties with the ASEAN and the RCEP, as a strategy in going forward. It may try to expedite the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)-FTA, negotiation of which has recently been completed.





The framework agreement for the BIMSTEC-FTA was signed in 2004. Regrettably, it has taken 16 years and many rounds of discussions to complete the FTA negotiations. The BIMSTEC-FTA was also envisaged to include services. Indeed, the BIMSTEC-FTA could potentially hope in opening a window for Bangladesh for clear links with the ASEAN and the RCEP.











The writer is a legal economist.

The RCEP Agreement will enter into force 60 days after six ASEAN Member States and three non ASEAN Member States have ratified the Agreement. If it goes through, Bangladesh faces the prospect of becoming solely a RMG stitching nation as its yarn and fabric manufacturers will lose their competitiveness. It should lobby to RCEP in future. Bangladesh policy-makers should give clear message to bureaucrats and diplomats to initiate serious dialogue with other countries and authorities of RCEP for admitting Bangladesh into RCEP.





