Mastercard holds 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2020'



To celebrate the 29th anniversary of its operations in Bangladesh, Mastercard announced the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2020'- Celebration of Achievements in Digital Payments, in a virtual ceremony recognizing top-performing banks, financial institutions and partner merchants.





The ceremony was a celebration of the company's achievements of close to three decades underlining its commitment to building a seamless, secure and efficient digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh and supporting the country's financial inclusion goals. Banks, financial institutions and merchants across 11 categories were recognized for their accomplishments in bringing innovative solutions towards this goal.





The ceremony was a celebration of the company's achievements of close to three decades underlining its commitment to building a seamless, secure and efficient digital payments ecosystem in Bangladesh and supporting the country's financial inclusion goals.



Leave Your Comments