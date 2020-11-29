SME exporters get global access

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi poses for a photo with 29 Bangladeshi trade professionals at an award giving ceremony in the capital on Saturday. -AA



Some 29 Bangladeshi trade professionals were awarded certificates of 'Export Launchpad Bangladesh' as part of the initiative of widening doors for SME exporters in Bangladesh to the global markets. Export Launchpad Bangladesh is an international trade capacity building and market access support programme in Bangladesh.





The event 'Export Launchpad Bangladesh Certificate Award Ceremony' was held on Saturday in collaboration between the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), Trade Facilitation Office Canada (TFO Canada) and Business Promotion Council (BPC) of Bangladesh.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressed the event as the chief guest and thanked all the relevant local and international stakeholders for organising such an impactful program, said a press release.





"This project strengthens our progress in enhancing international trade capacities of our member countries which has become more important than ever especially in view of COVID-19, said Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO, ITFC."We are grateful to our delivery partners and for the leadership of the ITFC in supporting its member countries to seek international markets.







Through this programme, TFO Canada brought internationally experienced sector and subject matter experts to design and deliver unique export-readiness training", said Steve Tipman, Executive Director of TFO Canada. Through the Export Launchpad Bangladesh project, we have brought the public and private sector stakeholders together, during COVID 19 pandemic, for the continued benefit of the SMEs in Bangladesh, AHM Shafiquzzaman, BPC Coordinator and Additional Secretary MoC said.

Leave Your Comments