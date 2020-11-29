Pritilata revives in Tisha, Pori Moni



First female martyr of Bengal is Pritilata Waddedarborn at Dholgram village in Chattogram'sPatiyaon May 5, 1911. She sustained a bullet injury after attacking Pahartali European Club in Chattogram on September 24 in 1932. She then consumed potassium cyanide to avoid arrest and died at the age of 21.





Shooting for two films on PritilataWaddedar, the first female martyr of Bengal who took up arms against the British rule is going on in full swing. NusratImroseTisha is playing the lead role in one of the films named 'BhalobashaPritilata' while Pori Moni will be seen in another film titled, 'Pritilata.' The directors expect to release the movies next year.







'BhalobashaPritilata':

Based on author SelinaHossain's novel 'Bhalobasha Pritilata,' the film is directed by PradipGhosh and has already received a government grant.The whole movie is based on the biography.







The film will revolve around Pritilata's life, her childhood, her evolving patriotism while studying at Bethune College.The director said, "Different aspects of Pritilata's personal life will be depicted in the movie, alongside her revolutionary activities.""It will create interest among women of this age about Bengali culture," he added.





Popular actor Tisha said she has not played such an important role in her long career."There are some characters that actors feel an immense urge to portray. Pritilata is that kind of a role for me. The opportunity to play such roles seldom comes. I am trying to depict the character with authenticity, as much as possible, and trying to transform myself into her character."





As a part of her preparation, Tisha spoke with SelinaHossain about the character and took suggestions on many subtle things, after she made the decision of working in the movie. PradipGhoshsaid that they completed shooting of two sessions in Dhaka. Now the shooting is going on at the Dhaka Central Jail, where filming will take place for four days. Then the rest of the shoot will be done in Chattogram. BappaMajumdar is the music director of the film. MonojPramanik is depicting the character of revolutionary RamkrishnaBishwas. The director hopes to release the film towards the beginning of the next year.

'Pritilata':





Film-maker Rashid Polash announced this film four years ago. But due to different reasons, he could not begin filming. He has finally started shooting the film of late. Towards the end of October, he shot parts of the film in Uttara and Old Dhaka. Rest of the shooting will take place in several phases in Chattogram.





GolamRabbani has developed the script and dialogue for the movie.Popular singer KabirSumon has lent his voice to the songs of this movie. He sang the patriotic number, "EkbarBidai De Ma GhureAshi" in the film. Apart from KabirSumon, SabbirNasir has also lent his voice to songs in the film. Rashid Polash said, "For a long time, I wasn't able to start the work of the movie. Now I feel happy. Pori Moni's acting is excellent in the film. The shooting for the rest of the film will begin this month in Chattogram. It will continue till February next year, in several phases. Then after completing post production work, the movie could be released towards the end of 2021."





Meanwhile, Pori Moni is very happy at getting the chance to work in the film. Though several actors auditioned for the lead role, finally, the director chose Pori Moni."It is my great pleasure to play such a role. I am trying to portray the character flawlessly. All the members of the shooting unit are cooperative. I am grateful to them", said Pori Moni.





