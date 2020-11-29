Shakib reaches 5K runs, achieves rare double in T20s

Shakib Al Hasan



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the only third cricketers to achieve the rare double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in T20 cricket.Shakib reached the mark in 311 games, after West Indies duo Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell. Alongside his 6331 runs, Bravo claimed 512 wickets so far while Russell till date scored 5728 runs and grabbed 300 wickets. Shakib now has 355 wickets along with his 500 runs.





Shakib reached the milestone of 5000 runs when he scored three runs against Gazi Group Chattogram, playing for Gemcon Khulna in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Shakib however is the second Bangladesh batsman to score 5000 runs in T20 cricket after Tamim Iqbal. Overall he is the 65th cricketer in the world to reach 5000 runs mark.





All of Shakib's runs and wickets came playing for Bangladesh, Adelaide Strikers, Bangladesh A, Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, Barbados Tridents, Brampton Wolves, Dhaka Gladiators, Gemcon Khulna, Jamaica Tallawahs, Karachi Kings, Khulna Division, Kolkata Knight Riders, Peshawar Zalmi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Worcestershire.

