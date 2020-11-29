'No visible preparation to tackle corona's winter wave'



Though the coronavirus cases and deaths are surging with the beginning of winter, there is no visible preparation by the government to ensure proper treatment of patients in hospitals, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.





While inaugurating a two-month-long blanket distribution programme in the capital's Lalbagh area on Saturday, he renewed his party's demand for ensuring free coronavirus vaccine for all when one will be available."Corona infections and deaths have increased with the arrival of winter, but the Health Ministry has no visible preparation for ensuring treatment for the infected people," he said, reports UNB.





Jatiya Party Presidium member Haji Saifuddin Ahmed Milon arranged the programme at Amaligola Park in the capital's Lalbagh area. He will be distributing blankets among the destitute for two months.GM Quader said only some private hospitals in the capital have life and oxygen support arrangements but most hospitals lack such facilities.





"As common people cannot afford to go to private hospitals for treatment, they're getting well or dying by receiving treatment with their own management when they are infected. So, effective corona treatment should be ensured at every public hospital of the country," he observed.GM Quader also said the government must focus on ensuring free corona treatment for the common people. "As a humanitarian political party, Jatiya Party will always be there beside the common people."





Besides, he said, about 90% of people in the country will not be able to purchase the vaccine. "It would be impossible for those who struggle to manage food to buy the vaccine. So, the government needs to ensure a free corona vaccine for everyone in the country."





Jatiya Party secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu said people are passing through a tough time to cope with the skyrocketing prices of the daily essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic."There's also no security of people's lives. Only Jatiya Party can bring relief to the public mind and ensure the security of their lives," he added.





