AL picks candidates for 25 municipalities



Ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday finalized candidates for 25 municipalities for the first phase elections scheduled to be held on December 28.

This decision was finalized at a meeting of the Awami League Local Government Nomination Board held at the party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban in the afternoon.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting that started at 3.30 pm, said a press release this evening.







The candidates who were given party ticket for the 25 municipalities are: Jakia Khatun for Panchagarh municipality in Panchagarh district, Md Koshirul Alam for Pirganj in Thakurgaon, Md Khaja Mainuddin for Phulbari in Dinajpur, Md Ahasanul Haque Chowdhury for Badarganj in Rangpur, Md Kaziul Islam for Kurigram in Kurigram district, Md Robiul Islam for Putia in Rajshahi, Md Abbas Ali for Katakhali in Rajshahi, Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi for Shahjadpur in Sirajganj, Sakhawat Hossain Sakho for Chatmohor in Pabna, Al Masum Murshed for Khoksha in Kushtia, Sanat Kumar Biswas for Chalna Chalna in Khulna, Riajul Islam Jwaddar for Chuadanga, ABM Golum Kabir for Betagi in Barguna, Md Abdul Barek Molla for Kuakata in Patuakhali, Md Gias Uddin Bepari for Uzirpur in Barishal, Md Lokman Hossain Dakua for Bakerganj in Barishal, Md Ramjan Ali for Manikganj, Golam Kabir for Dhamrai in Dhaka, Md Anisur Rahman for Sreepur in Gazipur, SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon for Gafargaon in Mymensingh, Md Abdul Hannan Talukder for Madan in Netrakona, Biswajit Ray for Derai in Sunamganj, Abul Imam Md Kamran Chowdhury for Barolekha in Moulvibazar, Md Masud Uzzaman Masuk for Shayestaganj in Habiganj and Bodiul Alam for Sitakunda in Chattogram.





In the first phase, the election will be held in the 25 municipalities. The last date of nomination paper submission is scheduled on December 1, nomination papers scrutinize on December 3 and last date of nomination papers withdrawal on December 10.The voting, to be conducted through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), will begin from 8am and continue till 4pm without any break.





Talking to BSS, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) said in four to five phases, the elections to all municipalities will be completed by March and April next year.Country's total municipalities are 329 where 286 are prepared for elections and the rest 43 municipalities have different complexities and cases, he added.





After amendment of the local government act, the municipality election was held in the country in 2015. A total of 20 political parties took part in the election.Awami League is now working to choose its candidates for the upcoming polls to the local government bodies, including three Zila Parishads (district councils), nine Upazila Parishads and 61 Union Parishads across the country.









