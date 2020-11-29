"Food will be our medicine, lifestyle is our vaccine"





"One scientific research have found that around 82% of patients with Covid were with vitamin D deficiency" says Dr. Lelin. He advises that everybody should spend 20 to 30 minutes everyday under direct sun light, preferably during the midday sun to counter Vitamin D deficiency.





"In every season the body needs special types of vitamins and micronutrients. It is amazing that nature produces for those special needs in different forms" expresses Dr. Lelin. He points out that Vitamin C is needed to fight winter diseases and the fruits and vegetables of winter are an excellent source of this. So, he advises to take enough winter fruits and vegetables in the coming months to stay healthy.





Mentioning the importance of protein, Dr. Lelin says "meat, fish or egg are proteins but they are not the only source of protein." Cereals or vegetables of several types in a dish can replace those, because together they form the basics of the protein. So if somebody cannot afford regular protein sources, they can replace them with a mix of legumes, cereals and vegetables.





He continues by pointing out that in winter we tend to keep our doors and windows closed. He advises that everyday we should open the windows and doors to allow recirculation of air within our homes. Advocating an active lifestyle, Dr. Lelin says that everyday we should work to make the body tired or alternatively maintain a workout routine.





He advises against consuming refrigerated food saying "this type of preservation is actually destroying the quality of the food". He advises to consume fresh food as much as possible.The public health specialist concludes by emphasizing on the mental health aspect saying "be positive about life and think positive about life". This, according to him, stimulates the positive functions of the body and works to improve immunity and resist diseases.

