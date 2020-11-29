'India's duty is to help neighbours in Covid-19 fight'



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it is his country's duty to support other countries, including those in its neighbourhood, in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.





He came up with the remark on Saturday while making a day-long tour of the country's vaccine hubs across three cities -- Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Instituteof India in Pune - to see the vaccine development and manufacturing progress. Narendra Modi said his country is following sound principles of science in the entire journey of vaccine development.





The Indian premier called upon the scientists to freely express their opinion on how India could further improve its vaccine regulatory process.The Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad is manufacturing India's indigenous DNA-based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila.





On the other hand, the Serum Institute of India in Pune is producing the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca.Bangladesh government has signed an agreement recently with Serum Institute of India to buy 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.







