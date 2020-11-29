Trouble makers to be dealt with an iron hand: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said a communal force is creating unwanted debates over the establishing of sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He has smelled different motive at unwanted controversy by the religious fundamentalists over sculpture of Bangabandhu."Fictional explanation over sculpture is a challenge to the country's liberation war spirit and culture," Obaidul Quader said.





Quader made the remarks while briefing to journalists through video conference from his official residence in the capital on Saturday morning. He said, "Don't take the government's liberalism as weakness. Any comments against the spirit of country's Liberation War and constitution will not be tolerated. Any evil attempt to destroy the people's peace and comfort will be resisted."







Quader said the head of the government earlier said there will be no law that will be conflicting with Quran and the Sunnah.So, those who are making ill attempts to create an issue centering the religion to destroy the country's religious tolerance will be dealt with an iron hand, he added.





The minister also said in the post-independence period, Bangabandhu had established Islamic Foundation to promote Islamic research and practice. He said Bangabandhu reformed the Madrasah Board for flourishing religious education and gave land to Tabligh Jamaat for spreading Islam.





Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a devoted follower of Islam, is establishing model mosque complex in every upazila to foster true Islamic practice, he added.He said there is no scope to believe that any anti-Islamic work will take place in the country when a religious Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is running the government.





Obaidul Quader said those who are circulating propaganda over sculpture saying sculpture is similar to idol, they themselves are in error. Country's alem society and experts have already repeatedly said sculpture and idol is not same."Islam is our religion. As per the rules and regulations of the religion, there is no scope to make exaggeration on any religious issue. Creating debates on religious issue has been discouraged in Islam," he said.





About the comments of dragging down the sculpture of Bangabandhu by some religious leaders, the minister said such arrogant and indecent comments raise questions in the people's mind about their religious practice and knowledge.Posing warning to the vested quarters Obaidul Quader said, people will resist those, who will try to destroy peace of them.









