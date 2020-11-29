Arrest Mufti Faizul, Mamunul Haque

Muktijoddha Mancha, a platform of pro-liberation people, demonstrated at the capital's Shahbagh on Saturday demanding immediate arrest of those who are humiliating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by opposing installation of his s



Muktijoddha Mancha, a platform of people with the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, has demanded immediate arrest of Islamist leaders Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque for humiliating Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by opposing installation of his sculptures.





The platform made the demand on Saturday while thousands of its members demonstrating at the capital's Shahbagh intersection snapping traffic. Muktijoddha Mancha also issued a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque.The demonstrators formed a human chain near the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus. Later, they marched towards Shahbagh intersection.







The pro-liberation platform placed a 7-point demand which include exemplary punishment to Naeb-e-Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque, who is also the acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish by arresting them within 24 hours; setting up Bangabandhu's sculptures at every educational institutions and districts.They also demanded banning of religion-based politics to ensure communal harmony and setting up of anti-sexual harassment cells at universities to monitor sexual assaults on students.





The Muktijoddha Mancha demanded legal action against the people who spread communal violence by motivational speeches and ensuring capital punishment of child molesters.At the gathering, Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of the platform announced Mufti Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque as "persona non grata" in the country for their stand against Father of the Nation.





He said, "We have given a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the duo otherwise we will go for tougher movement across the country to wipe them out from the country."He referred to former Chief Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed as saying, "Those who take stand against Bangabandhu have no right to live in this country."







Aminul Islam Bulbul called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take immediate action against these 'anti-liberation groups'The Muktijoddha Mancha will hold protests across the country on December 1 to realize its demands.Recently, Islamists led by Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim and Mamunul Haque have been opposing installation of sculptures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying that Islam does not permit sculptures.





Leave Your Comments