NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enterthe Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The NBA said Saturday that the delayed Hall of Fame weekend— it was to have taken place in Springfield, Massachusetts in August, beforebeing pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic — will be held from May13-15.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett — with a combined 48 All-StarGame selections and 11 NBA championships between them — were the headliners ofthe class that was announced back in April. They all got into the Hall in theirfirst year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.

Others had to wait a bit longer for the Hall’s call:Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich got in this year, as did longtimeBaylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentleyand three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan 26, along withdaughter Gianna and seven others. Sutton died May 23.

Also going in as part of this class is former FIBA SecretaryGeneral Patrick Baumann, who was chosen by the international committee. Baumanndied in October 2018.

