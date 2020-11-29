Covid-19: Global cases exceed 62 million









According to the Johns Hopkins University’s (JHU) compiled data the number of global Covid-19 cases surged past 62 million on Sunday.





The number of confirmed cases across the globe climbed to 62,158,338 while the death toll reached to 1,450,578.

In the United States, there have been more than 13.23 million cases with 266,014 deaths as of Sunday morning, according to the real-time count kept by JHU.





The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the US reached 205,557 on Friday, according to data from JHU – the first time its daily figure topped the 200,000 mark. Its previous daily high was 196,000 on November 20, reports AP.

Covid tracking project says currently, there are nearly 90,000 Covid-19 patients hospitalised across the US. The country has so far recorded more than 4 million official COVID-19 cases in November, representing roughly 30 percent of the country's case total, according to JHU data.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new guidance last Friday urging Americans to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving. Yet, millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.





