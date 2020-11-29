Tender for Railway digitization on it’s way, Shohoz.com is ahead in the process





After inviting tenders for railway digitization, the local companies are ahead. If a local company can be contracted for this project, it is possible to save around 100 crore BDT!





The Government of Bangladesh is focusing on e-ticketing with the aim of creating a digital Bangladesh and ending the suffering of the customers by getting public transport tickets online.For making the ticketing process easier and smart, an appropriate step to build a prosperous Bangladesh.





After inviting tenders for railway digitization, a large number of local companies are staying ahead in the process. They are coming up with promising business plans.





There is a lot of speculation about who is going to get the contract on the basis of tender. However, Bangladeshi technology company 'Shohoz.com' and ‘Synesis IT’ (joint venture) is ahead in the ongoing tender process amongst the reknowned local and foreign technology companies. Easy skilled technical team, their experience in this sector and timely decisions presumed to have played a role in leaving behind various technology companies.





On the other hand, according to reliable sources, if a local company is contracted in this project, it is possible to save around more than 100 crore BDT! It is worth mentioning that the Bangladeshi company has been providing ticket related services for buses, launches, various events, movies and for others.





Apart from having sohoz food, sohoz truck and ride sharing services, they are working with the government on an app called 'Corona Tracer BD' in the ongoing pandemic.





The five-year agreement is expected to give priority to local companies for the digitization of the railway ticketing system.





A railway official said, similar projects had been carried out in Bangladesh before, but what was observed is that- foreign companies could not complete their work as promised, sometimes left incomplete and the project timeline being delayed. Not only that, they do not properly understand the needs and problems of local users. As a result, relying on local institutions is the best solution. If Shohoz is chosen, it'd be a win-win situation for all.

