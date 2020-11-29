Construction worker found dead in Barishal





Construction worker Abdus Kuddus, 45 was found dead on theground floor of the six-storey under-construction building at College Avenue inBarishal city on Sunday. He was a resident of Nalchiti upazila in Jhalakatidistrict. He used to live in Palashpur area of Barishal as a tenant.

Mohammad Russel, Assistant commissioner of Barishal KotwaliModel Police Station, said Mohammad Apu, owner of the building spotted the bodylying on the floor around 11:30am and informed police. On information, policerecovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

“We spoke with his family members and learned that Kuddus’physical condition was not well,” said Russel.

