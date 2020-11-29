Bangladesh's corona front fighters have the confidence to handle the second wave: Speakers













The first wave of the Corona period has been handled by the doctors, nurses and health workers of Bangladesh. Other professionals have also maintained their duty. Most of them may have suffered a lot physically, mentally and financially. But through this, the corona front fighters of Bangladesh have gained confidence. That will help us handle the second wave of this pandemic, said Bangladeshi public health expert Dr. MH Chowdhury Lelin.





He was speaking at 'Diversity talks' which is jointly organized by the Institute for Environment and Development (IED) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Saturday night. Five other Corona fighters took part in the discussion with Dr. MH Choudhury Lelin titled 'The Humanitarian Initiatives of Corona Front Fighters in Bangladesh'. Journalist Munni Saha joined this program as a moderator.





Gazipur Police Super Shamsunnahar PPM, Dhaka University student Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, Bidyanondo Foundation volunteer Salman bin Yeasin, Photojournalist Harun or Rashid Rubel and Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team Captain Mohammad Mohsin are also present.





Dr. MH Chowdhury Lelin said, 'Many hospitals were closed at the beginning of the Pandemic. I did not consider the damage during that period. We thought this is our first professional responsibility. It is a human responsibility too.





"We admitted the patient to the hospital at the risk of our life," he added. "We provided treatment. More than half of our doctors, nurses, and health workers have been affected. There has been a financial loss. But in this fight, we have regained our confidence."





"Even though the coronavirus vaccine has arrived, the reality now is that we have to live with the coronavirus in the next life," he also added, ' But it is also true that we can find a way to get out of this.'





"Corona has disrupted our normal life," said Police Super Shamsunnahar. 'The bread of the poor has been taken away. It is not possible to deal with this crisis alone. All people in all professions must come forward' she added.





Salman Khan Yasin, a volunteer of the Bidyanondo Foundation, said that the Bidyanondo Foundation is run with the financial support of the people. Bidyanondo has been able to stand beside the helpless people as the rich people have come forward.





"We couldn't sit still when people in pandemic were seeing the darkness in their eyes on the day of the crisis," he said. "We know that uprooted people are struggling to arrange their food twice a day. So that we felt we had to stand beside them as soon as possible" he added.





Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a student who serves food in the mouths of thousands of displaced people every day in the Dhaka University area, said that people's hungriness for food cannot be realized unless we face reality. He said that serving people is a matter of personal satisfaction. I feel a different kind of happiness when I can work for people. I will continue to do so in the future.

