Mentally challenged boy run over by train in Shyampur





A 16-year-old mentally challenged Aminul Islam was hit by atrain in the capital's Shyampur on Saturday.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Anwar theaccident occured in the dead of night as a train hit Aminul Islam while he waswalking along the Shyampur level crossing.

"Police has recovered the body and sent it to the localhospital morgue for autopsy."

Bangladesh has seen an unusually high number of railwayaccidents in recent years.

At least 113 people, including 26 women and 11 children,were killed in railway accidents between January 1 and June 30 on 2020, says aJuly report – jointly prepared by Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and NationalCommittee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR).

Leave Your Comments