Fish production, rural employment generation by re-excavating silted water bodies

Re-excavation of a water body in Rajbari District beenig inaugurated under the project for Enhancement of Fish Production through Restoration of Water Bodies.





There was a time when Bangladesh had an abundance of natural rivers and canals, haors and beels, etc, where different species of fishes were found. About 90% of the total Inland fish production of the country was derived from these water bodies. Due to continuous population growth, urbanization, development of communication system, expansion of industry, excessive use of groundwater in the modernization of agricultural practices man-made causes, these natural wetlands have degraded as well as reduced drastically. For this reason, production has declined.







As a result, the demand is being met by fish farming and this trend is on continuation. Because of the current market price and the growing demand for nutritious food, fish farming has become a lucrative profession and many modern commercial fish farms are being set up at the individual level through the conversion of agricultural land. As a result, competition has emerged in fisheries along with crops.





In this context, the time has come to bring forth water-based fish production activities throughout the year by increasing the water capacity through a necessary re-excavation of numerous vacant government khas reservoirs that have been silted across the country. This will increase the fish production of the country by ensuring the proper use of unused resources. Apart from this, it will create rural employment and increase the lease price of water bodies due to an increase in productivity. Thus, it will increase the revenue of the government. It will also be possible to undertake various activities, including fruit tree planting, as an alternative livelihood on the banks of the developed water bodies and create opportunities for the development of the environment and irrigation system on the surrounding agricultural lands.





The election manifesto of the present agri-friendly government, Vision 2021 and 2041, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Delta Plan 2100 have given special importance to the fisheries sector as one of the potential sectors in achieving the targets. The main directive of the present government is to provide nutritious food and create massive employment at the rural level in Bangladesh. "Every inch of land in the country should be used productively without keeping as barren."





As part of achieving the desired target, along with other development activities under the Department of Fisheries, the project entitled "Enhancement of Fish Production through Restoration of Water bodies Project" is being implemented from October 2015 to June 2022 at an estimated cost of Tk 409 crore. During the project period, a total area of 2,597.43 hectares of listed fallen or silted water bodies in 349 upazilas of 61 districts (excluding 3 hill districts) will be developed for fish culture through proper re-excavation. As a result, an employment opportunity for 18,182 people will be created with a total of 10,234 metric tons of extra fish production.





About 1,281 hectares of water bodies have already been re-excavated up to the year 2019-20. A total of 10,600 beneficiaries of the surrounding developed water bodies have been organized and necessary training in technology-based modern and environment-friendly fish culture has been provided. The developed water bodies are currently generating an additional 6,801 metric tons of fish per annum (5 metric tons/ hectares/year) and creating direct employment opportunities of about 8,709 people (7 people per hectare). The current market value of the fish produced is around Tk 102 crore (Tk 150/- per kg).





Additionally, more than twice as many people are indirectly getting benefit from this. The project, which is already underway across the country, has been able to have a very promising impact on increasing fish production and creating new employment. As a result, the demand for fish culture is increasing through the re-excavation of degraded water bodies.





It is notable that there are now about 8.21 lakh hectares of closed and semi-closed water bodies in the country, of which a large number of khas ponds, dighis, closed canals, khals, dead river, haor and beel are wasteland and such conditions are gradually increasing day by day. It is possible to continue the trend of increasing fish production by creating employment at the rural level by bringing these silted water bodies under fish culture through proper re-excavation.







Realizing the importance, the present government decided at the ECNEC meeting on 21/07/2020 to re-excavate all water bodies in the country suitable for fisheries in order to continue the increase in fish production in Bangladesh and to create massive employment at the rural level. The Department of Fisheries has already undertaken the second phase of the project to re-excavate the degraded water bodies for making them suitable for fish farming.



The writer is Project Director, Enhancement of Fish Production through Restoration of Water Bodies Project, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

