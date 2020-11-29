Diner Sheshe





"I work for myself which means I'm my only employee- so my days at the studio often get lonely. This one day day when I was sulking to my friends, they suggested I get a cat. I was skeptical- I wasn't sure how I would be able to take responsibility for another being. But I figured I could give fostering a shot- that's how I met Femi.





The moment I saw him, he had my heart- he was the cuddliest cat I'd seen. But he had three big wounds on his neck covered by cloth. So I decided to put my designer skills to use and fashioned a scarf for him to protect his wounds. I learnt how to bathe him, play with him and even dress his wounds. ME; someone who'd faint at the sight of blood.





For those 7 days, my life became about him, so on the 8th day when my time with Femi was up, I felt like part of me was leaving- I thought I'd never see him again. But as fate would have it, a few months into the lockdown, Femi's then foster parents checked if I'd be interested in taking Femi back. I said 'yes' even before hearing them out.





I adopted him without caring what my parents would say- I'd missed him terribly. Mom took her time warming up to him. Initially, his meows would scare her but no one can resist his charm! The progression from not wanting to do anything with him to making sure he never missed any vet appointments was fun to watch.This one time, she didn't realise Femi had crawled into a drawer. When she noticed his absence, she started looking for him everywhere. She was a mess when I got home- crying and asking me to help her find Femi.







We looked for him everywhere! After a few hours, mom heard faint meows coming from the room. Realising his love for small places, she opened the draw and there he was, looking pleased with himself after giving us all a mini heart attack; Mr. Attention Seeker! Every time I'm back from work, I first have to listen to his meows which I'm sure translate to, 'Where have you been?', 'Why did you leave me?' He's always stuck to me, especially when we go to the vet- the doctor's clinic scares him.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





