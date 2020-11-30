Worldwide waffling





Milwaukee County completed its presidential recount Friday with President-elect Joe Biden widening his margin of victory. A few hundred votes were added to the county's election results during the recount. Biden picked up 257 votes and President Donald Trump gained 125 votes, according to numbers announced Friday evening by Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry. On Tuesday, Milwaukee officials discovered 386 previously unopened and uncounted ballots during the recount.









The All Blacks paid tribute to late football legend Diego Maradona before their Tri-Nations game against Argentina on Saturday night. New Zealand captain Sam Cane laid down an All Blacks jersey with '10 Maradona' - his regular playing number - imprinted on the back of it in front of the Pumas players prior to kick-off in Newcastle.







Maradona, one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game and Argentina's most revered sportsperson, died earlier this week. There was a small hiccup in the pre-game ceremonies in the 'Welcome to Country' when Aboriginal elder Uncle Bill Smith referred to the All Blacks' opposition as The Netherlands during the ritual.









Iran's supreme leader on Saturday called for the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehran's disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian scientists a decade ago amid tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, has yet to comment on the killing Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. However, the attack bore the hallmarks of a carefully planned, military-style ambush.









It's no news that the festivities are going to be celebrated a bit differently this year. And, if you recollect, it was roughly around this time of the year that our social media feeds were flooded with photographs from celebrity parties and grand diwali bashes. From the Kapoor clan's star-studded events to the Khan's intimate diwali gathering, here's a look inside a celebrity diwali party that will hopefully keep the festive spirit alive this year too!









