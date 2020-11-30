Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University introduced a new solution for premenstrual syndrome relief at an event on Saturday. -AA



Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) has organized an event on Saturday, to present a study report titled - "Safety and Efficacy of curcumin based formulated food (Karkuma Super Food) on Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms: A Randomized Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial," that has the potential to introduce a whole new reliefin the lives of all women.





With the aim to verifythe effectiveness of 'functional food,' the research was conducted by Prof Dr Khaleda Islam, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka and Prof Dr AK Obidul Huq, Food Technology and Nutritional Science department,MawlanaBhashani Science and Technology University. Especially capable of lessening women's premenstrual syndrome (PMS), 'Karkuma Super Food' formulated and produced by Organic Nutrition Ltd, shows no evident of side-effect on the consumers - as per the research.







Vice-Chancellor of MBSTU Prof Dr Alauddin, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Professors of related subjects of 6/8acclaimed universities of the countryand senior scientists from various research institutes, including experts from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNICEF were present at the event, held at Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC), Farmgate, Dhaka.







Prof Dr Khaleda Islam, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka and MBSTU carried out a syudy in the effectiveness and safety trial of the 'functional food' (Karkuma Super Food) produced using certified organic raw materials. The raw materials used in producing Karkuma superfood were USDA organic certified, imported from reliable sources around the world.Organic Nutrition Limited has been conducting numerous researches on 'functional food' in Bangladesh and abroad for a long time. Besides, the company has been taking necessary measures to enhance mass awareness regarding the positive sides of 'functional food.





