'Discharge duties with professionalism, sincerity'



Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is on the verge of replacing its contingents at United Nations Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO). Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc briefed the new contingent members at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar in city's Tejgaon area on Sunday.







While addressing, Chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with discipline, honesty, professionalism and sincerity to bring good reputation for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country. He emphasized to take preventive action to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and remain extra careful about it. Thereafter, he participated in a special munajat arranged for success of the contingent.





Among others Principal Staff Officers, Air Officers of Dhaka area, senior BAF officers of Air Headquarters and Bases were present on the occasion. Mentionable that total 320 members of 3 contingents (Utility Aviation Unit, Airfield Support Unit and Air Transport Unit) are proceeding to DR Congo where BAF deployed one C-130B transport aircraft and six MI-17 helicopters with necessary ground support equipments.

