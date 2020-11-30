ICMAB organizes Skill Development Program (SDP) for students



The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Saturday organized the inaugural session of Skill Development Program (SDP) for the students and launched CMA directory mobile app.Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder joined the program as the chief guest while Vice-President of SAFA AKM Delwer Hussain attended as the special guest.





Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder congratulated the institute for its efforts to facilitate learning and skills development. He said that accounting is very relevant and important skill for the engineers because their technical skills also require the capacity of proper calculation, reports BSS.





Putting emphasis on learning, Majumder mentioned that through technological help, all concerned must continue the learning process in this COVID-19 period and thus make themselves ready for the upcoming challenges as well as become capable to work in the era of 4th industrial revolution. He also launched the 'CMA Directory Mobile app' during the program. Delwer Hussain said that skills development is such an important thing for any professional that it defines the result of their career. "CMA professionals are very much capable to work for the development of the nations' economy."





ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akond mentioned the importance of skills development for learners from all fields.Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director of Standard Bank Limited, made a presentation on "Skill Development: Learn, adapt and accelerate" where he highlighted the importance of skills development portraying various points and areas of soft skills and its proper implementation.





Md Mamunur Rashid, Vice-President & Chairman, Education Committee of ICMAB gave a brief description of the institute and the profession and informed the recent reformation procedures of CMA curriculum for preparing the students as competent in the competitive professional field.





Treasurer of ICMAB Md Ali Haider Chowdhury moderated the entire program connecting the audience and discussants and gave his analysis regarding the topics of discussion. Secretary of ICMAB Md. Munirul Islam gave the welcome address while Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice President of ICMAB gave the vote of thanks.





