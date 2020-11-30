60pc discount on Artisan's gift card at Evaly



Gift cards of popular clothing brand Artisan can be purchased at Evaly at up to 60 percent off. With these purchased gift cards from evaly.com.bd, the largest e-commerce-based marketplace, customers will be able to buy clothes and other lifestyle products from all artisan outlets across the country.







Customers will be able to buy gift vouchers of Artisan from Evaly. There will be up to 60 percent discount for customers from Evaly. And with this gift card, customers will be able to buy products from all branches of Artisan. Artisan products can also be purchased at home delivery facility by ordering online from Evaly, said a press release on Sunday.







To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two companies at Evaly's head office in the capital. Shamima Nasrin, chairman of Evaly, and Ali Ahamad Rasel, managing director of Artisan, signed on behalf of their respective organizations. Among others, Mohammad Abu Taher Saddam, Senior Manager (Business Development), Evaly; Salma Hamid Eshita, Assistant Manager (Business Development) were present.







Shamima Nasrin, Co-Founder and Chairman of Evaly, said, "At Evaly, we always want to provide the best and quality products and services to our more than 4 million registered customers. Joining with a popular lifestyle brand like Artisan takes us one step further towards our goal. Customers will be able to buy not only clothes but also all the great lifestyle products like Artisan bags, belts and wallets from Evaly.

Leave Your Comments