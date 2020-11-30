461 upazilas under 100pc power coverage



Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) has brought all the 461 upazilas on grid under 100 percent electrification.BREB Chairman Major General (retd) Moin Uddin said "In line with the government's 'Power to All' initiative, the BREB is determined to complete its upazila-wise 100 per cent electrification programme within the Mujib Year." Currently, BREB, the largest electricity distributor in the country, now has a beneficiary base of over 106.89 million people. It is now working to bring 1,059 off-grid villages of Rangabali Upazila of Patuakhali under the national grid within the Mujib Year.







A programme titled 'Ghore Ghore Bidyut' was taken to expand the rural electrification and the BREB will provide electricity in the remaining off-grid areas by December this year. Considering the geographical reality of Bangladesh, 100 per cent electrification in a short time is a challenging task, BREB Chairman said, adding this impossible mission is a reality now because of strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The PM has already inaugurated the programme in 288 upazilas and is excepted to inaugurate the remaining 173 upazilas soon, he added.







The programme will help the country achieving Goal-07 of the SDGs which says "affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".



