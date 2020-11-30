Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan dies of Covid-19



Renowned sarod player Ustad Shahadat Hossain Khan died of Covid-19 at a city hospital on Saturday night at the age of 64. He breathed his last at 8pm while undergoing treatment at Crescent Hospital.





The renowned personality was admitted to the hospital 12 days ago after he was infected with coronavirus. Shahadat Hossain Khan was born on July 7, 1958 in a musical family in Cumilla. His father Ustad Abed Hossain Khan was a renowned musician and sitar player.





His grandfather Ustad Ayet Ali Khan was a renowned musician of the subcontinent and younger brother of Ustad Alauddin Khan. His two uncles are renowned musician Bahadur Hossain Khan and music researcher and writer Mubarak Hossain Khan.Ustad Shahadat Hossain was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1994 for his contribution to music. He was also felicitated by the State Music Academy, Calcutta.





He obtained the degree 'Vadya Alankar' in music from Ali Akbar College of Music, California, USA. He is an M.A in History from Dhaka University. At this moment, Shahadat worked on music with 'Grand Union Orchestra' based in UK. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, as well as numerous students and fans.

