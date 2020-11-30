Tyson comeback fight at 54 ends with draw against Jones Jr

Roy Jones Jr. (L) and Mike Tyson



Mike Tyson's return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. on Sunday morning (SA Time) in an eight-round exhibition battle of former heavyweight champions.Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Tyson made his comeback at Staples Center in Los Angeles without spectators in a pay-per-view matchup that mixed curiosity and nostalgia.





California State Athletic Commission officials required two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds, mandated larger than normal 12-ounce gloves, said neither fighter could seek a knockout and declared there could be no official winner in safety moves for the over-50 fighters. "Sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes," Tyson said.







"I'm glad I got this under my belt and I'm looking forward to doing it again."An "unofficial" panel of former World Boxing Council champions at ringside scored the bout a draw, an outcome that Tyson applauded despite appearing to dominate.





"I'm good with that," Tyson said, admitting he thought he had won the fight. "Yeah, but I'm good with a draw. The crowd was happy with that."Jones, who looked tired and grabbed Tyson much of the fight, was unhappy at a draw."I ain't never happy with a draw. I dont do draw," Jones said, admitting that Tyson hurt him throughout the bout, particularly with body blows.









---AFP, Los Angeles







