Another Smith 62-ball ton as Aussies seal ODI series

Josh Hazlewood of Australia and Moises Henriques of Australia celebrates after combining to take the wicket of Virat Kohli of India during game two of the One Day International series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29, 20



Another pulsating Steve Smith century and two flying outfield catches clinched the one-day worldwide series for Australia with a 51-run victory over India in Sydney on Sunday.





Smith tormented India together with his second blistering hundred in as many matches as Australia posted one other big goal, reaching 389-4 off 50 overs. The Australians then restricted India to 338-9 from their 50 overs with Virat Kohli falling on 89 to a powerful Moises Henriques catch when the grasp batsman was closing in on a century.





Smith adopted up his 105 off 66 balls in Friday's first ODI victory with an equally dominant 104 off 64 balls as the Indians could not stem the runs on a slow-paced Sydney Cricket Ground pitch in searing circumstances.The complete surpassed Australia's 374 for six which arrange Friday's 66-run crushing win within the first ODI on the identical floor and was the third-highest complete scored in opposition to India.





It was India's fifth consecutive ODI defeat - for the primary time since January 2016 - with the vacationers now bidding to stop a series whitewash in Wednesday's ultimate sport in Canberra.But Australia's win might have come at a price, with David Warner injuring his groin in a fielding tumble and more likely to be out for the following ODI - and presumably the next T20 series.





Australia's high order made India pay after skipper Aaron Finch gained his second toss of the series to topic the vacationers to a different afternoon of toil below a scorching solar. Warner hit 83 off 77 balls, Finch 60 off 69, Marnus Labuschagne 70 off 60 and Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 63 from 29 balls.Smith placed on a batting clinic with a full array of quirky shot-making as he raced to triple figures, laced with 14 fours and two sixes. He fell two balls later stretching for a large slower supply off Hardik Pandya and getting a thick edge to Mohammed Shami at third man.





Finch and Warner introduced up their twelfth century opening stand off 16 overs earlier than Finch mistimed Shami and spooned a catch to Kohli through his pads. Finch's 60 got here off 69 balls with the primary wicket falling at 142, following the pair's 156-run stand within the first ODI.





Warner chanced his luck on 83 however was run out by a superb direct throw from Shreyas Iyer at long-off. India misplaced Shikhar Dhawan within the eighth over of their innings when he miscued Josh Hazlewood. and was caught by Mitchell Starc for 30 off 23 balls, and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal went within the subsequent over.





Pat Cummins had Agarwal caught behind for 28 off 26 to depart India 60 for 2 and a sensational catch by Smith at mid-wicket ended Iyer's knock of 38, giving Moises Henriques a wicket. Henriques proved Australia's hero together with his athletic horizontal catch to dismiss Kohli off Hazlewood for the prized wicket within the thirty fifth over.K.L. Rahul hit an enterprising 76 off 66 balls earlier than he sliced leg-spinner Adam Zampa excessive to Hazlewood at brief third man within the forty fourth over.











---AFP, Sydney





Leave Your Comments