JS body for crash programme to recover grabbed forest land



The parliamentary standing committee on Environment and Forest Ministry on Monday recommended taking a crash programme to recover the occupied land of the Forest Department.





The parliamentary watchdog also suggested the authorities concerned to give it a list of people and organisations that grabbed the land of the Forest Department, including a top-ten one, and publish it on the website, if necessary. The recommendations were made at the 17th meeting of the parliamentary body at the Jatiya Sangsad (JD) Bhaban, reports UNB.





The meeting also recommended taking necessary steps to digitise all the land records of the department, said a handout.Besides, the meeting discussed some issues relating to blue economy, de-carbonisation, circular economy, inclusion of forest and biodiversity conservation in the 8th Five-Year Plan and the progress on implantation of the sustainable forest and livelihood project.It suggested the authorities concerned to inform the committee about the outcomes of the steps taken so far to protect the red-listed endangered animals and plants.





The committee also suggested the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (ETA) to conduct a strategic environment plan study before setting up any economic zone.Held with committee chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the chair, the meeting was attended by its members Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Md Rezaul Karim Bablu, Khodeja Nasrin Akter Hossain and Shaheen Chakladar, and senior officials concerned.







