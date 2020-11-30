Matiur Rahman's indictment: Editors' Council voices concern



Sampadak Parishad (Editors' Council) on Sunday voiced concern over the indictment of Daily Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and eight others in a case filed over the death of a student last year. In a statement, signed by Sampadak Parishad President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Naem Nizam hoped that no quarter will influence the judicial process for the sake of justice in the case.





They said Naimul Abrar, a student of Dhaka Residential Model School and College, was electrocuted at an event organised marking the celebrations of Kishor Alo's anniversary on November 1, 2019."Matiur Rahman was made an accused (in the case) even though he was not present at the programme. Respecting the rule of law, the Sampadak Parishad thinks making (Matiur) an accused and indicting him though he was not there on the spot of the occurrence is a matter of worry," the statement reads, reports UNB.





At their meetings on November 21 and 26 last, it said the Sampadak Parishad discussed the uncertain situation in the newspaper industry amid the coronavirus pandemic and the decrease in advertisement and the circulation of the newspapers.Besides, the statement said the filling of cases against journalists under the Digital Security Act and the harassment of editors and senior journalists in various ways were discussed.





"Concerns were expressed over some recent incidents, especially over the charge framing against nine people, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, in (the case) of the tragic death of Naimul Abrar."Earlier on November 12 last, a Dhaka court framed charges against the Prothom Alo Editor and eight others in the case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar in the Kishor Alo programme.







Leave Your Comments