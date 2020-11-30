Finance Minister goes to Singapore for treatment



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Saturday left Dhaka for Singapore in order to have a follow-up treatment.Finance Ministry sources confirmed it. The minister went to Dubai for a follow-up treatment in October, but could not receive proper medical care due to an unexpected situation caused by the coronavirus situation. Sources said, Mustafa Kamal needs an urgent follow-up treatment and that is why he left for Singapore. The minister is expected to come back home on December 11.



