'Covid-19 2nd wave to be tackled jointly with private hospitals'



The possible second wave of coronavirus in the country have to be tackled with joint efforts of private and government hospitals, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.





The minister came up with the remarks while attending a discussion programme organized by Bangladesh Private Medical Association at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital.At least 75 private hospitals worked over Covid-19 in the first phase of the virus infection and among them 15 were dedicated Covid hospitals, he said, reports UNB.







Around 12,000 Coronavirus patients received treatment and over lakh tests were conducted at private hospitals, he adde"The private hospitals should work with the government the same way they did during the first wave of Covid-19," the Minister said.Recently people are showing too much confidence not wearing masks which is a matter of concern which is forcing the government to take strict position.





Covid-19 situation in BangladeshBangladesh reported 29 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country's fatalities to 6,609.The death rate stood at 1.43%, said the Directorate General of Health Services. Also, 1,788 new cases were reported at that time, bringing the total to 462,407.





So far, 378,172 patients - 81.78% - including 2,287 new ones in the last 24 hours have recovered.Vaccine purchaseBangladesh has signed an agreement to collect doses of Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister said on November 14.The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca, will be brought to the country as soon as getting the approval to market it.







