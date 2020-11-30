ICT chief investigator Hannan Khan passes away



Chief investigator of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and freedom fighter Abdul Hannan Khan died at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday. He was 78."Hannan Khan breathed his last at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital at 12:45pm," said co-coordinator of ICT's investigation agency Sanaul Huq, reports BSS.





Hannan and all his family members tested positive on Thursday. He was admitted to the hospital on the same day. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of valiant freedom fighter and chief coordinator of investigation wing of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Mohammad Abdul Hannan Khan.





In a message of condolence, the premier recalled with due honour that Abdul Hannan Khan performed his duty with utmost dedication and efficiency as the chief coordinator of the investigation wing in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case and the jail killing case.Sheikh Hasina said that he also did his job with honesty and bravery as the chief coordinator of the investigation wing of the ICT.The PM prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.











