Police bar madrasa teachers' rally in city

Police barred Ebtedayi Madrasa teachers in the capital when they were marching towards Prime Minister's office on Sunday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Police have barred ebtedayi madrasa teachers when they were going to prime minister office to observe foot march program as part of pre-schedule on Sunday.





Eyewitnesses said ebtedayi madrasa teachers started their foot march towards Prime Minister Office (PMO) around 11:30am. When they reached in front of the high court police obstructed them. Later, madrasa teachers observed their program there.





ebtedayi madrasa teachers observed their program to meet their seven-point demand including nationalization of ebtedayi madrasas. They observed the sit-in program for last 15 days. A representative team was scheduled to submit a memorandum to the prime minister on Sunday.







Kazi Foyezur Rahman, President of Ebtedayi Madrasa Teachers Association said, "Authority had assured us to meet our demand during our hunger strike in 2018 but till today it has not been implemented. This program will continue until our demands are met."He also said, "Like others day, our peaceful program begins towards Prime Minister Office to submit memorandum today (Sunday) but the police stopped us.





















