PM eyes rail netwok across country

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government will further step up rail communication across the country in order to ensure transportation of goods and people at a lower cost.She said this while virtually laying the foundation stone of a separate dedicated 4.8km Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River from her official residence- Ganabhaban on Sunday. The premier said, "We will strengthen the rail communication. We have more plans in this regard.''





She added that her government has a plan to take the rail line to Payra Sea Port from Dhaka to Barishal and Patuakhali and the survey on its feasibility study will start soon. Mentioning that the government is working to build a rail line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar via Chattagram, Sheikh Hasina said, "That means, we want to build rail networks across the country to ensure transportation of goods at lower cost and ease the communication system for the people."





After laying the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over Jamuna Sheikh Hasina said, "Today, I am really very happy. Construction work of a separate railway bridge is going to start over the Jamuna River from today."





The head of the government said that once the railway bridge is constructed, the country's socio-economic advancement would surely take place alongside the development of regional and international connectivity that will help massive development of Bangladesh in future. "If we want to make Bangladesh a bridge between the East and the West, we have to get connected with the Trans Asian Railway and Trans Asian Highway," Sheikh Hasina said.





Once Bangladesh is connected with the Trans Asian communications networks, the importance of Bangladesh would increase and the overall socio-economic development will get further pace.The Prime Minister said, "If the communication system is established, the economy becomes more vibrant and the people become economically well-off."





She mentioned that the World Bank earlier rejected her proposal of building railway lines on the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge over the Jamuna River, terming it non-viable, Sheikh Hasina said that her decision later proved viable following the construction of the rail lines on the bridge and the global lender expressed its desire to build a railway bridge over the Jamuna."The country is ours. So, we have to think how we can develop our country," she said.





Sheikh Hasina came down heavily on the BNP as they tried to stop the railway communication to give their men scope to do transportation business.BNP had stopped many railway stations and gave 'golden handshake' to over 10,000 skilled workers of the railway as their move to stop the railway communication, she added."The then BNP government was almost going to strangulate the railway to death. After assuming office in 1996, we gave life to it. Now, people are depending on the railways the most," said the premier.





The head of Bangladesh government termed Japan as a true friend of Bangladesh, she said that Japan always extends its hand wholeheartedly to support the government's efforts to ensure overall development of the country and hoped for its continued support in future.The main bridge will be constructed under two packages. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western part of civil works respectively.The project is scheduled to be finished by 2025.





