8 policemen suspended regarding drug abuse

Eight policemen along with two sub-inspectors have been suspendedin Kushtia regarding failure in dope tests.

SM Tanvir Arafat Superintendent of Kushtia Police said thesuspended policemen were from the district police lines. Two of them were sub-inspectors,two assistant sub-inspectors and four constables. Kushita police found theirinvolvement in drug abuse. Kushtia SP has taken the action following thedirectives of the Inspector General of Police.

Earlier on November 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)terminated 10 policemen and suspended 18 more for failing dope tests.

So far, 68 policemen – seven sub-inspectors, one sergeant,five assistant sub-inspectors, five nayeks, and 50 constables – have failed thetests.

Earlier this year, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said:"All the suspected drug-addict policemen will have to take drug tests. Ifanyone is found positive, he will be sacked." He also said policepersonnel involved in drugs are already under intelligence surveillance.

