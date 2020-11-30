‘Bangabandhu has given us a red-green flag’

We have got an independent Bangladesh and a red-green flag for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling Awami League lawmaker reserved for women.





She came up with the remarks while launching a book titled ‘Bangabandhu and his family (Bangabandhu O Tar Poribar)’ on Sunday. Poet and writer Amir Hossain have authored the book.





Sheuly Azad MP said, “As Bangabandhu was born in this country, we are honored in world stage. We will remain indebted to Bangbandhu forever.”





She urged all to learn more about Bangabandhu and his family.

Chaired by Sarail Govt College Principal Mridha Ahmedul Kamal, the launching ceremony was also addressed by Khatihata Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbubur Rahman, valiant freedom fighter Mezbah Uddin Thakur and others.





Abu Ahmed Mridha conducted the function.

Leave Your Comments