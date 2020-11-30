Sri Lankan prison riot leaves 6 inmates dead, 35 injured





Six inmates were killed and 35 others were injured when guardsopened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of Sri Lanka’scapital, officials said Monday. Two guards were critically injured, they said.

Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka’sovercrowded prisons. Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks at severalprisons as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the facilities.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said inmates created “unrest”Sunday at Mahara prison, about 15 kilometers (10 miles) north of Colombo, andofficials attempted to control the situation.

But “the unrest situation turned into a prison riot,” hesaid, adding that prisoners tried to take control of the prison and hundredsattempted to escape.

The inmates “reportedly destroyed most of the propertyincluding offices inside the prison,” Rohana said.

The guards opened fire, and the clash left six inmates deadand 35 injured, he said. Two prison officers were critically injured.

He said hundreds of additional police were deployed to helpthe guards and strengthen security around the prison.

An inmate was killed in similar unrest at another prison lastweek. Another died in March.

More than a thousand inmates in five prisons have testedpositive for the coronavirus and at least two have died. About 50 prison guardshave also tested positive.

Sri Lankan prisons are highly congested with more than26,000 inmates crowded into facilities with a capacity of 10,000.

Senaka Perera, a lawyer with the Committee for ProtectingRights of Prisoners, said the inmates had been frustrated because their pleasfor coronavirus testing and the separation of infected prisoners had beenignored by officials for more than a month.

Sri Lanka has experienced an upsurge in the disease sincelast month when two clusters — one centered at a garment factory and other at afish market — emerged in Colombo and its suburbs.

Confirmed cases from the two clusters have reached 19,449.Sri Lanka has reported a total number of 22,988 coronavirus cases, including109 fatalities.

