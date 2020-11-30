MC College gang rape: DNA report shows involvement of some accused





Some of Sylhet MC College gang rape accused arrested foundguilty in a DNA test held by police. The number of accused found guilty isstill unknown.

Additional deputy commissioner (media) of SylhetMetropolitan Police, BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said police received the DNA report onSunday. The investigation officer of the case is going to take further stepsbased on the DNA report.

He also said the chargesheet in the case will be submittedsoon and details of the incident will be known.

DNA samples of eight accused were collected on October 1 andOctober 3.

A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 19-year-oldwife at a dormitory of MC College on September 25.

After police rescued the couple, the victim’s husband fileda case with Shahporan Police Station against nine people mentioning the namesof six.

A countrywide protest has been carried out triggering therape incident, forcing the government to take prompt action.

Protesters also took to the streets demanding capital punishmentof the rapists.

So far, law enforcers have arrested eight people in thisconnection and they are now under police custody.

All of them were taken on a five-day remand and gaveconfessional statements under section 164 before the court in separate times.

The High Court on September 30 formed an investigation committeeto look into the incident.

Besides, on October 13, the National University authoritieshave suspended the studentship of four over the gang-rape incident.

The four students whose studentship were suspended are-Saifur Rahman, 28, an irregular student of BSS degree pass course of 2012-13academic year ( Reg. No. 2949413), Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, 25, aregular student of English Masters final year of 2016-17 academic year (Reg.No. 16311023142), Rabiul Islam, 25, regular student of BSS degree pass course in 2013-14 academic year (Reg. No. 13102051248) and Mahfuzur Rahman,25, a regular student of Masters final year of English Department of 2017-18academic year (Reg. No. 17311024484)

